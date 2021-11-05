Iowa City man arrested after firearms, explosive devices found at residence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement arrested an Iowa City man in Coralville on Tuesday in connection to multiple firearms and shooting related incidents in Iowa City and Coralville.

Detectives said they found two firearms, two homemade explosive devices, drug packaging materials, a digital scale and a bag of THC edibles, during a 9 a.m. search warrant of a Coralville residence.

Officials said the suspect, 19-year-old Demtrick Byars, admitted to being in possession of the rifle multiple times during an interview.

During an interview, police said Byars told them he received the gun from someone he would not name, but that he believed it had been stolen.

Byars is facing charges of trafficking in stolen weapons, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of an incendiary or explosive device.

