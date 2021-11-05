Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa among 11 states to file suit against Biden’s business vaccine mandate

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 11 states have filed a lawsuit challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by President Joe Biden’s administration.

The suit filed in the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals contends that authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government.

The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. Missouri’s GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt says in a court filing the mandate is “unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise.”

Other suing include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter

Latest News

An Iowa man got married in the same hospital he received treatment for COVID-19.
After long COVID battle, Iowa man decides to wed in hospital
People in eastern Iowa have a chance to sign up for training in case they ever find themselves...
Cedar Falls Visitor Center to host free active shooter training
Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect in a Facebook post on Friday.
Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying burglary suspect
Todd Ricky Jenkins (Courtesy image)
Motion for new trial filed for Davenport man convicted in deadly shooting