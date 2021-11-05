Show You Care
Illinois woman charged in August fire deaths of her 5 kids

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - A woman has been charged with child endangerment in the August fire deaths of her five young children, who she allegedly left in a southwest Illinois apartment without adult supervision.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 34-year-old Sabrina Dunigan of East St. Louis is charged in St. Clair County with five felony counts of endangering the life/health of a child.

Dunigan had not surrendered to police or been served with an arrest warrant as of Thursday afternoon.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that charging documents say Dunigan’s five children had been left without adult supervision, which was a proximate cause of their Aug. 6 fire deaths.

