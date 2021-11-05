Handgun magazine with live ammunition found at Western Dubuque school

EPWORTH, Iowa (KCRG) - Farley Police Department and Peosta Police Department responded to Western Dubuque High School for a report of a found handgun magazine with live ammunition at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

As a precaution, Western Dubuque School Officials ended the school program and asked all subjects to leave the school grounds. While investigating the incident the owner of the property did contact Dubuque County Dispatch.

The investigation revealed that no weapon ever entered the school property. There is no threat to the public or the schools.

