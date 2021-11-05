Show You Care
Great November Weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Wow, what a nice weekend we have coming our way. As promised days again the weather will be very mild with highs well into the 60s. There will be some locations that hit 70 on Sunday. Enjoy it while we have it as a pattern change comes next week. By the middle of the week, a storm moving out of the Plains brings windy conditions and showers along with cooler air. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

