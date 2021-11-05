Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Governor signs bipartisan redistricting bill into law

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors set to visit Texas and the U.S....
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is one of 10 Republican governors set to visit Texas and the U.S. Mexico border.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement after signing the bipartisan redistricting bill SF621 into law:

“Today I signed the bipartisan redistricting maps into law. I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade.”

The new maps will go into effect with the 2022 elections.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down

Latest News

Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma
The Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending plans to award 25 students $2000 each, through...
Iowa Student Loan Educational Lending awarding $2000 to 25 students
An updated version of that proposal includes the senior living facility but leaves nearly 40...
“Hickory Hill Estates” sees 4th revision, 39 acres dedicated to park and trail
An updated version of that proposal includes the senior living facility but leaves nearly 40...
Revised "Hickory Hill Estates" goes in front of Planning and Zoning