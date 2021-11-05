Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for family of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher found dead

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Friends of Nohema Graber have set up a GoFundMe to support the Graber family.

Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School Spanish teacher, was found dead on Wednesday after having been reported missing earlier that day.

Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

Two teenagers are facing first-degree murder charges after investigators said they killed a Fairfield teacher.

Organizers of the fundraiser said the funds seek to provide the means for family, friends and the community to donate and support the Grabers as they mourn her loss. The proceeds are expected to go toward supporting the gamily and paying for funeral costs.

See the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two teens charged with killing Fairfield teacher; victim suffered head trauma
Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an...
University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Gov. Reynolds to take legal action against Biden administration’s vaccine mandate
Two semis involved in accident on I-64 Thursday evening.
Victim fights for life after hit-and-run knocks him into coma

Latest News

Iowa City Police Department logo.
Police: Iowa City man fired air rifle at squirrel in case of crash victim found with gunshot wound
Cedar Rapids mayor Brad Hart.
Brad Hart will not ask for recount in Cedar Rapids mayoral election
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller (right) and Jeremy Everett...
2 students charged with homicide in death of Iowa teacher
Officials said the suspect, 19-year-old Demtrick Byars, admitted to being in possession of the...
Iowa City man arrested after firearms, explosive devices found at residence