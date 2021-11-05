Show You Care
Fall back! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend

Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock...
Clock technician Dan LaMoore, of Woonsocket, R.I., adjusts clock hands on a large outdoor clock under construction at Electric Time Company, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 2:00 a.m., when clocks are set back one hour.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - This weekend, most people will get an extra hour of the day back as Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday.

If your area observes it, you will have to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m.

Make sure to do that before going to bed Saturday night. No one wants to start their morning an hour early!

The federal government officially established Daylight Saving Time in 1966 to reduce electricity usage, but the idea was first conceived by Benjamin Franklin in 1784.

In March, almost every state extends its daylight hours, but Hawaii and most of Arizona skip the concept.

Around 70 countries around the world also observe Daylight Saving Time, with some calling it Summer Hours.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

