Drug user who possessed firearms sentenced to a decade in federal prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chandrique Day, age 21, from Waterloo, Iowa, was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment after a May 14th,2021 guilty plea to possessing a firearm as a drug user.

Evidence at the sentencing hearing showed that Day possessed multiple handguns, some of which were equipped with an extended magazine as well as an AR-15 equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

Day must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system. Day is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

