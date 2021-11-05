Show You Care
Don Bosco’s season comes to an end too early after a loss to undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s

By Jack Lido
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GILBERTVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dons of Don Bosco were looking to make it back to the UNI Dome and take home a state title for the fourth time in six years.

But they ran into a buzz saw in undefeated Remsen St. Mary’s.

The defending state champion Hawks were an offensive juggernaut all season, and continued their scoring prowess Thursday night.

With the loss, Don Bosco’s season ends at 8-3. The Hawks continue on to the UNI Dome looking for their second state title in a row.

Iowa rolls through Truman State in exhibition play 102-32
Don Bosco's season comes to an end too early after a loss to undefeated Remsen St. Mary's
Springville has its heart broken in the 1A Championship, losing 3-1 to Burlington Notre Dame
