City of Iowa City issues statement on Truth and Reconciliation Commission member’s arrest.

Mohamed Traore(COURTESY: IOWA CITY POLICE)
Mohamed Traore(COURTESY: IOWA CITY POLICE)(GRAY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City Police officer arrested Truth and Reconciliation Commission member Mohamed Traore in the lobby of City Hall at the end of the Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

The officer knew that Traore had an active warrant out for his arrest relating to a 2019 second offense operating while intoxicated charge. Through the warrant, the court authorized and directed any law enforcement officer to take Traore into custody.

While the officer acted in accordance with the law, the City acknowledges that the situation could have been addressed in a more private manner removed from the context of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission meeting.

“While I believe our officers were acting with the best intentions, I am keenly aware of the message the timing of this arrest sends to our community,” said Iowa City Police Chief Dustin Liston. “We support the mission of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and will continue to work to build trust with members of the community.”

Traore was taken to the Johnson County Jail.

