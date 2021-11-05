Cedar Rapids police ask for help identifying burglary suspect

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help identifying the suspect in a burglary case.

Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect in a Facebook post on Friday.

Anyone who can identify the suspect, or has information regarding this incident, should contact contact Investigator Dunbar at (319) 286-5337 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463) or text CRIMES (274637) and in the message/subject, type 5227 and your tip. Anyone who submits a tip, should reference case #2021-14470.

