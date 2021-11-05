Cedar Falls Visitor Center to host free active shooter training

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau will be hosting free active shooter training on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Cedar Falls police department has been hosting active shooter training for nearly 20 years but is continuing to expand them to more community members. The Cedar Falls visitor center is continuing to expand its availability to anyone who would like to learn about the techniques

What began as a response to the Columbine school shooting of 1999 has turned into a way to prepare people in any active shooter situation.

“We would like to not have these trainings and not have a need for these trainings,” said Lieutenant Dennis O’Neill.

Lieutenant O’Neill says that although an active shooter is something difficult to think about, being prepared can bring a sense of security.

“These incidents are happening more and more frequently,” said Lieutenant O’Neill. “Planning has almost become a life skill,”.

The training will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m at the Cedar Falls Visitor Center on November 10th. You must sign up for the free training by the end of day Friday. To reserve your spot for one of the limited seats email bonita.cunningham@cedarfallstourism.org.

