Brad Hart will not ask for recount in Cedar Rapids mayoral election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mayor Brad Hart announced on Friday he will not ask for a recount in the Cedar Rapids mayoral election.

Hart, running for re-election, trailed Amara Andrews, whose lead grew from 24 to 40 after counting provisional ballots on Thursday.

Hart released the following statement:

“While the number of votes between Amara Andrews and me represents less than two tenths of one percent, I have decided not to ask for a recount, in part to avoid the cost and the efforts of those who would need to be involved. Thank you to my family, friends, volunteers and Cedar Rapids voters for your support in my re-election bid. We fell short of our goal and are, of course, disappointed. However, I am proud of the successes of the last four years and where the city stands today. Despite a pandemic and a natural disaster 67% of Cedar Rapidians believe the city is on the right track, and that’s because we have come far in recovering from the derecho, improved our streets and added flood protection, housing and jobs. I will finish out my term by serving this great city just like I’ve tried to do every day for the last four years. Thank you to my fellow city council members and to the talented city team I’ve had the privilege to work with. Thank you to the citizens of Cedar Rapids for the opportunity to serve you over the last four years. It has been an honor.”

The Linn County Board of Supervisors will now do the official canvass of all the votes next Tuesday.

If the results hold, Tiffany O’Donnell will go up against Amara Andrews in the runoff election.

A runoff election is set for November 30.

