Black Hawk County officials respond to friday morning crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident in the northbound lanes of Highway 63 near the Cedar-Wapsi Road intersection at approximately 7:55 am on November 5th.

Officials state that a 2012 Honda Pilot collided with a 2012 Freightliner semi and trailer. The driver of the Honda was transported to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for minor non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

