After long COVID battle, Iowa man decides to wed in hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Jonathan Johnson spent weeks on a ventilator battling COVID-19, then decided to get married — in the hospital.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 28-year-old man surprised his fiancée with the help of hospital staff and arranged a wedding in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tying the knot with 28-year-old Mariah Copeland from his bed.

As soon as he recovered, he decided it was time to get married. Family, friends and an officiant helped pull off the surprise on Oct. 14.

Johnson says: “After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

