17-year-old in custody in shooting death of 15-year-old

A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.
A shooting was reported on 57th Avenue in Gulfport on Wednesday afternoon.(Photo Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — Police in the southeastern Iowa town of Fort Madison have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old.

Officers were called to a home just after 5 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

Police say the weapon was found inside the victim’s home. It wasn’t immediately clear if formal charges have been filed.

