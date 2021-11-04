West Union man accused of sexual abuse of teenaged step-daughter, faces multiple charges

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - A West Union man has been arrested after officials say he groped his teenaged step-daughter while in a vehicle in the driveway of his home on multiple occasions.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents happened in September.

Wurzer has been charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse and two counts of third degree sexual abuse.

