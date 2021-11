WATCH: State volleyball semifinals from Wednesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Here’s a look at results from day three of the Iowa State High School Volleyball Tournament hosted in Cedar Rapids. Winners advance to the championship round set for Thursday at the Aliant Energy PowerHouse.

Class 1A:

Burlington Notre Dame defeated Holy Trinity Catholic 3-0 (26-24, 26-24, 27-25)

Springville defeated North Tama 3-0 (25-10, 25-12, 25-17)

Class 2A:

Dike-New Hartford defeated Denver 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-12)

Western Christian defeated Osage 3-1 (25-19, 11-25, 25-22, 25-18)

Class 3A:

West Delaware defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-23)

West Liberty defeated Assumption 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 16-14)

Class 4A:

Waverly-Shell Rock defeated North Scott 3-1 (25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 32-30)

Western Dubuque defeated Marion 3-1 (25-19, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15)

Class 5A:

Cedar Falls defeated Johnston 3-0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-18)

