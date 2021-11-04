University of Iowa Volleyball head coach dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced head coach of the UI volleyball program, Vicki Brown, has been terminated, without cause.

“We appreciate Coach Brown’s five years of service with our volleyball program, especially during a difficult transition prior to the 2019 season and the challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Barta. “We wish her the best of luck moving forward.”

Brown joined the Hawkeyes in 2017 as associate head coach, followed by three months as the team’s interim head coach. Brown compiled a 17056 overall record in her two-plus seasons at the program.

Assistant coaches Dave Brown and William Tatge will take over the volleyball program on an interim basis. The Hawks have eight matches remaining in the 2021 season. A national search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

