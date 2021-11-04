Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UI Carver College of Medicine to begin addiction treatment curriculum

(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to further education on substance abuse and medicines used for addiction treatment (MATs).

“I think a lot of people have become aware that treating our ability to basically screen people, diagnose people, and treat people who either use drugs or have substance use disorders was a huge gap in our medical education,” said Andrea Weber, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and assistant director of the UI Addiction and Recovery Collaborative.

The additions to the curriculum will better equip medical students with skills to treat those who suffer from substance abuse disorders. In addition, they will have the ability to prescribe medicine that helps with addiction.

Previously, medical students would have to seek out additional training upon graduating from medical school to be able to prescribe MATs.

" With this new generation, we can remove that additional barrier, this excess training, and we could treat this medication, the buprenorphine for opioid use disorder the same way we treat any other medication,” said Weber.

While the funding came from a federal grant, Weber attributes the effort of adding more substance abuse training to students wanting to further their education.

“I think this generation of medical students is also very socially minded, they realize that medicine is a social aspect, and substance use disorders have tons of impact on how people are able to live,” said Weber.

“A suggestion that basically said, like, Hey, we’re leaving medical school, realizing that we don’t have the skill set to utilize buprenorphine to treat people with opioid use disorder, this is really important to us. We want to be able to do this as soon as we walk out of here. And we think that the Carver College of Medicine has the ability to do this for us,”.

According to the Iowa Department of Public health, there are only 108 MAT providers in the state. Providing more doctors with the ability to treat substance abuse patients will remove barriers for patients, especially those in rural communities.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections
Posing with guns and drugs on social media lands Waterloo man in federal prison

Latest News

The Dubuque Rescue Mission reduced its capacity from 32 to 18 because of the pandemic.
Dubuque Rescue Mission looking at overflow shelter
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
John Deere says second contract is the final contract
"This is our last, best, and final offer."
FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies