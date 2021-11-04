UI Carver College of Medicine to begin addiction treatment curriculum

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to further education on substance abuse and medicines used for addiction treatment (MATs).

“I think a lot of people have become aware that treating our ability to basically screen people, diagnose people, and treat people who either use drugs or have substance use disorders was a huge gap in our medical education,” said Andrea Weber, clinical assistant professor of psychiatry and assistant director of the UI Addiction and Recovery Collaborative.

The additions to the curriculum will better equip medical students with skills to treat those who suffer from substance abuse disorders. In addition, they will have the ability to prescribe medicine that helps with addiction.

Previously, medical students would have to seek out additional training upon graduating from medical school to be able to prescribe MATs.

" With this new generation, we can remove that additional barrier, this excess training, and we could treat this medication, the buprenorphine for opioid use disorder the same way we treat any other medication,” said Weber.

While the funding came from a federal grant, Weber attributes the effort of adding more substance abuse training to students wanting to further their education.

“I think this generation of medical students is also very socially minded, they realize that medicine is a social aspect, and substance use disorders have tons of impact on how people are able to live,” said Weber.

“A suggestion that basically said, like, Hey, we’re leaving medical school, realizing that we don’t have the skill set to utilize buprenorphine to treat people with opioid use disorder, this is really important to us. We want to be able to do this as soon as we walk out of here. And we think that the Carver College of Medicine has the ability to do this for us,”.

According to the Iowa Department of Public health, there are only 108 MAT providers in the state. Providing more doctors with the ability to treat substance abuse patients will remove barriers for patients, especially those in rural communities.

