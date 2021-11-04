Springville advances to first-ever state championship game

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Springville swept North Tama 3-0 in Wednesday’s Class 1A semifinal round to secure their spot in the state title match for the first time in school history. The No. 3 Orioles will face top-seeded Burlington Notre Dame who swept Holy Trinity Catholic.

The championship game is set for 7 P.M. on Thursday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.

