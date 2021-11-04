Show You Care
People living in a Belle Plaine community upset with conditions there

By Phil Reed
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some people living in a Belle Plaine community that houses the elderly, and those with disabilities say living conditions there are unbearable. People at Belle Plaine Village Apartments say it took over a year to make repairs after the derecho.

Pam Munson is a retired Navy Veteran. She showed TV-9 the lingering Derecho damage around her apartment complex. It’s run by Truverse Management out of Spencer, in Western Iowa. Munson says she and her neighbors called repeatedly for repairs but never heard back.

“They’re getting money,” said Munson about the Truverse. “I mean these are Government funded apartments and they’re getting money from the government. They’re getting rent money. They’re getting insurance money from the derecho, where’s this money going? I think that’s what a lot of people want to know.”

She says workers finally showed up Monday night to patch her leaky ceiling from the derecho and made repairs on other homes too. “Why all of a sudden, when they must know you guys {KCRG-TV9} are coming,” she said.

Tenants say it’s not just derecho repairs that go ignored. Its routine maintenance issues as well. “I want for the management to actually care for us,” said resident Joe Blink. “Instead of just taking our money and pocketing it.”

Truverse Management declined to comment for the story. Belle Plaine City Administrator Stephen Beck says he talked to the new property manager on site, who says he’s committed getting these issues resolved. Munson will continue speaking up if that doesn’t happen

“It’s a lot of people who are not going to come forward because they’re afraid to get evicted,” said Munson. “And they have no place to go. We have senior citizens, we have elderly, and we have disabled.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

