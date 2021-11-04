Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has COVID-19, will miss Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that No. 12 tested positive on Tuesday and was placed on COVID protocols. LaFleur learned of Rodgers’ status at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rodgers will have to sit for 10 days and test negative twice within 24 hours. The soonest he could return is Nov. 13. That’s one day before the Seattle Seahawks game.

If Rodgers is in fact unvaccinated, he will have to stay out at least 10 days with 2 negative tests 24 hours apart from each other.

So the earliest day he could return is Sat. Nov. 13, one day before the Packers host the Seahawks. — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) November 3, 2021

The Packers announced Jordan Love is set to start at quarterback Sunday. WR Randall Cobb is also an option at QB, according to LaFleur.

ESPN’S Adam Schefter reports that Blake Bortles is flying into Green Bay to join the 53-man roster.

Veteran QB Blake Bortles is flying to Green Bay with the expectation he will sign to the Packers’ practice squad and be eligible for the 53-man roster Sunday, per source. Bortles was on the Packers’ roster this summer until Aaron Rodgers reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

The NFL issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying it will be “reviewing the matter with the Packers.” The league mentions teams have been disciplined for not enforcing the COVID-19 protocols that were announced over the summer.

The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club. Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

According to the NFL and NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, fines for unvaccinated players who violate COVID-19 protocols start at $14,650, up to a week’s salary and/or suspension for 4 weeks for repeated violations.

In August, reporters asked Rodgers if he’s vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers responded that he’s been “immunized.”

This is what No. 12 told us in August: “Yeah, I have been immunized. You know there is a lot of conversation around it around the league, and a lot of guys have made statements, or not made statements, and owners have made statements. There are guys on the team who haven’t been vaccinated. I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys who have been vaccinated who have gotten COVID, so it’s an interesting issue and I think we will see it played the entire season.”

However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers is not vaccinated. According to protocols, the NFL considers No. 12 to be unvaccinated.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was quoted as saying he’s been “immunized.” By the letter of the law in the NFL, that does not equal vaccinated. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The word choice of “immunized” should’ve been further explored at the time. Looking back it seems like an usual way to answer the question. https://t.co/IlTjbCfMt2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 3, 2021

During a news conference Wednesday, LaFleur said he would not talk about the vaccination status of Rodgers or any players or coaches. In announcing roster moves Tuesday, the Packers stated, “Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.”

LaFleur confident all protocols are being followed in the building; "this thing can happen to anybody" #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 3, 2021

LaFleur said reporters would have to ask Rodgers himself what he meant by saying “I’m immunized.”

LaFleur on Rodgers’ “I’m immunized” comments when asked about being vaccinated in August: “It’s a great question for Aaron, I’m not going to comment on it.” pic.twitter.com/0hOt8qwPBA — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) November 3, 2021

ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports Rodgers petitioned the NFL to have an “alternate treatment” before he returned to the Packers “that would allow him to be considered the same as someone who received one of the approved vaccinations.” The league ruled against that. CLICK HERE to read Rob’s full report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Rodgers received “homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor” to raise his antibody levels.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.



More here: https://t.co/YtnH67bn18 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

My understanding is that Aaron Rodgers has been following protocols for unvaccinated players while inside the building. https://t.co/g5xyjDZ6uL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The earliest that Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers can come back based on NFL-NFLPA protocols is Saturday Nov. 13. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2021

Rodgers informed teammates a few minutes ago of his positive test. Jordan Love will get his first NFL start against Patrick Mahomes on Sunday in Kansas City. https://t.co/VFPucQaT4S — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2021

Cornerback Isaac Yiadom was also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

Backup quarterback Kurt Benkert announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the virus.

When you get Covid the same week that @CallofDuty Vanguard releases. pic.twitter.com/AyCbYlzWR7 — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) November 2, 2021

LaFleur says Kurt Benkert was not even in the building Monday, so Rodgers did not get it from him. Benkert tested positive and was placed in protocol on Tuesday #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 3, 2021

Rodgers was at a Halloween part over the weekend. LaFleur said he had no details about that party.

LaFleur on Halloween part that players were at, including Rodgers on Saturday: "I don't know who was there, where it was, anything about it." #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) November 3, 2021

WR Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed last Thursday’s game due to COVID-19.

LaFleur said he's "hoping" DC Joe Barry and WR Davante Adams will be back tomorrow. Both were placed on COVID-19 reserve last week. — Eric Boynton (@ericboynton) November 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Packers fans have not held back on the topic.

Action 2 News was outside of the Packers Pro Shop right after Rodgers’ positive test result was confirmed, and fans weren’t happy. Some fans found out while shopping for Packers gear ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, saying they heard about his test result when an overhead announcement was made throughout Lambeau Field.

Some fans are afraid he could have spread the virus to other players who attended a Halloween party with him this past weekend. Rodgers posted a photo of his costume on social media.

Fans also mentioned that losing any player isn’t good, but losing a MVP quarterback going into the second half of the season is particularly difficult.

“This could have happened to anybody, and of course, it happened to our star player,” said fan Blair Pacatte. “Jordan Love will start, but I know they had meetings together, they hang out together, so it’s like ‘ah crap!’ You know, how far does it go? And we still have a few days before the game, so I mean, whose to say someone doesn’t have it now, that they’re about to find out they do.”

Another fan, Liz Lopez, added “I was a little sad, because I always get really nervous during games, so I’m a little nervous for Sunday’s game. But, you know, got to just root them on and have faith that we’re going to win that.”

Action 2 News spoke with other fans, who believe the Packers can still put on a good performance this weekend and bring back a victory.

“Hopefully we can pull out a win here and he can come back and get back to taking care of business,” adds fan Jeffrey Hetzel.

