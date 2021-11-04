Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

New Univ. of Iowa center for study of neurodegenerative diseases approved

The University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine received a grant from the Substance Abuse...
The University of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to further education on substance abuse and medicines used for addiction treatment (MATs).
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine will develop a new center to study neurodegenerative diseases.

The Iowa Board of Regents granted approval for the center on Wednesday.

University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics said millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iowans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, but there is currently a lack of effective therapies and treatments.

“The center will help catalyze research breakthroughs that will make a palpable difference in the lives of patients affected by neurodegenerative disease,” says Nandakumar Narayanan, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology at the UI Carver College of Medicine who studies Parkinson’s disease.

Leaders with Carver College of Medicine said the new center is expected to help recruit world-class researchers to Iowa City and bring in funding from the National Institute for Health (NIH).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

Latest News

Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley announced on Thursday he is running for re-election...
Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley running for re-election in 2022
A West Union man has been arrested after officials say he groped his teenaged step-daughter...
West Union man accused of sexual abuse of teenaged step-daughter, faces multiple charges
Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom will not seek reelection in 2022
Jan Beal, a financial advisor with Winnerlynk Advisory Group, joins us to talk about Backdoor...
Financial advisor explains Backdoor Roth IRAs