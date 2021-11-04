New Univ. of Iowa center for study of neurodegenerative diseases approved

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine will develop a new center to study neurodegenerative diseases.

The Iowa Board of Regents granted approval for the center on Wednesday.

University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics said millions of Americans and hundreds of thousands of Iowans are affected by Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, but there is currently a lack of effective therapies and treatments.

“The center will help catalyze research breakthroughs that will make a palpable difference in the lives of patients affected by neurodegenerative disease,” says Nandakumar Narayanan, MD, PhD, an associate professor of neurology at the UI Carver College of Medicine who studies Parkinson’s disease.

Leaders with Carver College of Medicine said the new center is expected to help recruit world-class researchers to Iowa City and bring in funding from the National Institute for Health (NIH).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.