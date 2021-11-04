Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Neal Smith, Iowa’s longest-serving US House member, dies

FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal...
FILE - Former Rep. Neal Smith, D-Iowa, is seen during the rededication ceremony of the federal building in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday May 24, 2008. Neal Smith, who grew up in a tiny southeast Iowa town and served as a World War II bomber pilot before becoming a successful lawyer and then the state's longest-serving U.S. House member, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. He was 101.(Bill Neibergall/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Neal Smith, a World War II bomber pilot who became a successful lawyer before representing Iowa for 36 years in Congress, has died.

Smith was first elected in 1958 and remained until 1995, a tenure that made him Iowa’s long-serving U.S. House member. Smith was known as a quiet but effective leader whose greatest accomplishments revolved around the approval of federal funding for dams and reservoirs that safeguarded cities from flooding and created much-used lakes for recreation.

He was 101-years-old.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Posing with guns and drugs on social media lands Waterloo man in federal prison

Latest News

FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
John Deere says second contract is the final contract
"This is our last, best, and final offer."
The Iowa senators are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to lower...
Ernst, Grassley call for increase in eligibility for commercial driver’s licenses amid lab shortages and supply chain issues.
Iowa Code 69.14 outlines the authority given to the governor to set a special election.
Date set for Iowa Senate District 1 special election