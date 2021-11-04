Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn-Mar dropping mask mandate in January

Linn-Mar
Linn-Mar(KCRG File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This afternoon a letter was sent out to Linn-Mar families updating them on a change in the school’s policy.

In September, the Linn-Mar School Board voted to require masks for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. This requirement was to remain in effect until a COVID vaccine was widely available for children. Now that the CDC approved the children’s vaccine on November 2nd, the district will no longer require masks in the buildings when the school returns from winter break on January 3rd, 2022. However, due to a separate CDC directive, masks will continue to be required on all Linn-Mar school buses at all times.

The school also discussed the difficulties of mandating masks for students in preschools that are 4-years-old compared to those 5-11 within the vaccination age range.
They stated, “It would be difficult to require masks for some of the Little Lions students but not for others. Therefore, we will continue to encourage mask use, but will no longer require them in the Little Lions Preschool classrooms after winter break as well.”

If you have any questions regarding changes to the Return-to-Learn Plan, please contact info@linnmar.k12.ia.us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Indictment alleges that the man possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in...
Cedar Rapids man charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearm
Nohema Graber, 66, victim in a Fairfield, Iowa, homicide in November 2021. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Two students charged with killing Fairfield teacher
Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley announced on Thursday he is running for re-election...
Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley running for re-election in 2022