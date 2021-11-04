Linn-Mar dropping mask mandate in January

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This afternoon a letter was sent out to Linn-Mar families updating them on a change in the school’s policy.

In September, the Linn-Mar School Board voted to require masks for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. This requirement was to remain in effect until a COVID vaccine was widely available for children. Now that the CDC approved the children’s vaccine on November 2nd, the district will no longer require masks in the buildings when the school returns from winter break on January 3rd, 2022. However, due to a separate CDC directive, masks will continue to be required on all Linn-Mar school buses at all times.

The school also discussed the difficulties of mandating masks for students in preschools that are 4-years-old compared to those 5-11 within the vaccination age range.

They stated, “It would be difficult to require masks for some of the Little Lions students but not for others. Therefore, we will continue to encourage mask use, but will no longer require them in the Little Lions Preschool classrooms after winter break as well.”

If you have any questions regarding changes to the Return-to-Learn Plan, please contact info@linnmar.k12.ia.us.

