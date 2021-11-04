Show You Care
Iowa Student Loan Educational Lending awarding $2000 to 25 students

The Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending plans to award 25 students $2000 each, through the "Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship."((Source: PEXELS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending plans to award 25 students with $2000 each, through the Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship.

In order to qualify, families have to complete several training programs on how to minimize student loan debt as well as a test that assesses the understanding of those training programs.

“We encourage students to experience our online financial literacy tools to learn more about how they can plan appropriately for college student loan debt,” said Julie Callahan with ISL Educational Lending. “And the scholarship is one way to encourage high school seniors in the state to go out and try those tools. Really get their fingers into what they’re thinking about for career and major choices, and how much student loan debt they’ll really need to take on and how that makes sense in regard to their future salary.”

. More information can be found at https://www.iowastudentloan.org/ Registration for this scholarship opportunity is open until March 11, 2022

