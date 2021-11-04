Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom will not seek reelection in 2022

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The democratic state senator served Senate District 43, but would have been running for reelection to Iowa’s 45 Senate District under the state’s redrawn district maps.

Bolkcom, who lives in Iowa City, first ran for the Iowa Senate in 1998. He released the following statement:

“It’s been a privilege to work every day to make life better for everyday Iowans.

I’m proud to have been part of the progressive legislative Democratic majority from 2007 to 2010 and the one vote Iowa Senate Democratic majority from 2011 to 2016. For six years, we blocked today’s ferocious, ongoing Republican attacks on Iowa workers, reproductive rights, health care, environment, and public education.”

Bolkcom went on to say he will continue working to represent his constituents in the year ahead, but he plans to support new leaders to come to the Iowa Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.