Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom will not seek reelection in 2022

Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.(Joe Bolkcom)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

The democratic state senator served Senate District 43, but would have been running for reelection to Iowa’s 45 Senate District under the state’s redrawn district maps.

Bolkcom, who lives in Iowa City, first ran for the Iowa Senate in 1998. He released the following statement:

“It’s been a privilege to work every day to make life better for everyday Iowans.

I’m proud to have been part of the progressive legislative Democratic majority from 2007 to 2010 and the one vote Iowa Senate Democratic majority from 2011 to 2016. For six years, we blocked today’s ferocious, ongoing Republican attacks on Iowa workers, reproductive rights, health care, environment, and public education.”

Bolkcom went on to say he will continue working to represent his constituents in the year ahead, but he plans to support new leaders to come to the Iowa Statehouse.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter

Latest News

Mike Matson wins another term as Davenport Mayor
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says there's been a huge uptick in voter registration over...
Iowa sees uptick in voter registration amid strong opinions over handling of pandemic
Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
People play slot machines at Prairie Meadows Casino, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa.
Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval