Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley running for re-election in 2022

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican State Rep. Steven Bradley announced on Thursday he is running for re-election for Iowa House.

Rep. Bradley currently represents House District 58, but will be running for House District 66 in 2022 under the state’s new district maps.

House District 58 includes Jackson County and part of Jones County, while the new House District 66 will include Jones County and most of Jackson County.

“I am so humbled to have the opportunity to represent my community in the Iowa House in my first term,” said Bradley in a statement. “My work is not complete. There is still much we can accomplish to protect Iowans’ individual freedoms, lower the tax burden and grow the workforce in Iowa. I look forward to getting to know the voters of House District 66 as I humbly ask for their vote in 2022.”

Bradley lives in Cascade and works as a dentist.

