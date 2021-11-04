“Hickory Hill Estates” sees 4th revision, 39 acres dedicated to park and trail

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed project, Hickory Hill Estates, started out as a residential plot in Iowa City that would include 41 single family homes and a senior living facility.

Iowa City Council member Janice Weiner says Hickory Hill Park is a popular place for residents. Which is why, she says, some weren’t eager to have a residential building being built so close by.

“We’re not sure how they feel about the residential portion, but there seemed to be a fair amount of support and enthusiasm for the senior living facility,” said Weiner.

An updated version of that proposal includes the senior living facility but leaves nearly 40 acres open for non-residential use.

“It’s approximately 10 acres in size. The overall acrage is around 49 acres, so that means 39 acres will be dedicated to Hickory Hill Park,” said Council Member John Thomas.

He says this version will likely go through.

“Much of that land is sensitive areas meaning woodlands, stream cooridors, wetlands, steep slopes, so all of that is to the advantage of all of these areas, they will be preserved as natural areas,” said Thomas.

Having been one of the councilors to vote against the proposal when it was first presented in February, Thomas says this new version is a compromise he believes everyone will be pleased with.

“No one was really opposed to development, it was really a question of how can we make sure that the development won’t significantly impact the park experience,” he said. “And I think we’ve arrived at that compromise with this plan.”

Thomas adds that this revised project is approved by Planning and Zoning, it will go in front of City Council within the next month.

