Four people shot in residential area of Des Moines
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured.
The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a residential street near a middle school in the northeastern part of the city.
Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released the names or ages of the victims.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.