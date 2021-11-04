Show You Care
Four people shot in residential area of Des Moines

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a residential street near a middle school in the northeastern part of the city.

Police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding the shooting and have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

