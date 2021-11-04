Fertilizer prices spike amid global supply chain issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Fertilizer prices are increasing due to the global supply chain backlog.

Nitrogen fertilizer prices are two to three times higher this fall compared to last year.

Bobby Martens with Iowa State University said part of the problem is an increased demand for natural gas. Natural gas is about 70 percent of the cost of fertilizer.

Farmers now have to make some tough decisions. They could switch crops which need less fertilizer.

They could also switch to other kinds of fertilizer or try to absorb the higher costs. There is also a risk of prices continuing to rise.

“So that does not mean consumers will be paying more. It may mean that farmers chose to make different planting decisions next year which could affect the prices of those commodities in the indirect way, but there’s not a direct relationship,” Martens said.

He also said farmers can’t pass those higher fertilizer prices on to consumers.

This is because farmers don’t control the prices of corn.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.