Ernst, Grassley call for increase in eligibility for commercial driver’s licenses amid lab shortages and supply chain issues.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are calling for more Americans to be eligible to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce. This as labor shortages plague the trucking industry and supply chain issues continue to impact Americans across the country.

In a letter to FMCSA Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi, Ernst, Grassley, and their colleagues write:

“We write to you with growing concern for the labor shortage faced by the trucking industry. The truck driver shortage, coupled with the nation’s ongoing supply chain issues, has been extremely detrimental to the economy. If left unaddressed, inaction to grow America’s pool of truck drivers threatens to drive up shipping expenses, prolong delays, and burden already-strained consumers with additional costs… With these concerns in mind, we urge the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to allow persons 18 years of age and older to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce to get American goods and services moving again...”

Ernst and Grassley are joined on the letter by U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.