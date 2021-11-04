Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Ernst, Grassley call for increase in eligibility for commercial driver’s licenses amid lab shortages and supply chain issues.

The Iowa senators are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to lower...
The Iowa senators are urging the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to lower the age of eligibility from 21 to 18.({Source: WBRC})
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Senators Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) are calling for more Americans to be eligible to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce. This as labor shortages plague the trucking industry and supply chain issues continue to impact Americans across the country.

In a letter to FMCSA Deputy Administrator Meera Joshi, Ernst, Grassley, and their colleagues write:

“We write to you with growing concern for the labor shortage faced by the trucking industry. The truck driver shortage, coupled with the nation’s ongoing supply chain issues, has been extremely detrimental to the economy. If left unaddressed, inaction to grow America’s pool of truck drivers threatens to drive up shipping expenses, prolong delays, and burden already-strained consumers with additional costs… With these concerns in mind, we urge the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to allow persons 18 years of age and older to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) and operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce to get American goods and services moving again...”

Ernst and Grassley are joined on the letter by U.S. Senators Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), and Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Posing with guns and drugs on social media lands Waterloo man in federal prison

Latest News

Iowa Code 69.14 outlines the authority given to the governor to set a special election.
Date set for Iowa Senate District 1 special election
New designs revealed for ConnectCR bridge
ConnectCR pedestrian bridge to be Named Alliant Energy LightLine
The Polk County Courthouse is seen, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP...
Iowa man charged with murder of missing Wisconsin woman
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter