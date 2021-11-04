Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Enjoy the warmup

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again it is a very quiet weather period in Eastern Iowa. A stronger southerly breeze moves in on Friday. This combined with sunshine brings warmth into the state. Highs approach and top 60 starting on Saturday, going through Monday. By Tuesday a frontal system moves into the region which brings shower chances and ultimately cooler more seasonal air late next week. Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Today, look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa.
Clearing through our Thursday, Warming into the Weekend
Today, look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Early clouds give way to clearing, highs around 50 likely