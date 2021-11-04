Enjoy the warmup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again it is a very quiet weather period in Eastern Iowa. A stronger southerly breeze moves in on Friday. This combined with sunshine brings warmth into the state. Highs approach and top 60 starting on Saturday, going through Monday. By Tuesday a frontal system moves into the region which brings shower chances and ultimately cooler more seasonal air late next week. Have a great night!

