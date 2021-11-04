Early clouds give way to clearing, highs around 50 likely

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather continues today, though we are waking up to a pretty thick layer of clouds this morning. These clouds will start breaking up as the day goes on with highs around 50 in most spots. South winds increase going into tomorrow with gusts over 20mph common in the afternoon. This warm front will bring us fabulous weekend weather with highs into the 60s and lows in the 40s. The next rain chance is still a ways off and appears to be toward the middle of next week. Have a good day!

