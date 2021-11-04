Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Death of man in Dows being investigated as a homicide

The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating Lopez's death as a homicide.
The Wright County Sheriff's Office is investigating Lopez's death as a homicide.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in north-central Iowa are investigating the death of a man in the small town of Dows.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says EMS crews called to a home on Tuesday found the body of Mario Salvador Lopez.

His body was sent to the State Office of the Iowa Medical Examiner. DCI says that after the autopsy, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information was released. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter

Latest News

An Iowa man got married in the same hospital he received treatment for COVID-19.
Iowa man gets married at same hospital that treatment him for COVID-19
Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom announced on Thursday he will not seek reelection in 2022.
Iowa State Sen. Joe Bolkcom will not seek reelection in 2022
Fertilizer prices are increasing due to the global supply chain backlog.
Fertilizer prices spike amid global supply chain issues
Four people shot in residential area of Des Moines