Date set for Iowa Senate District 1 special election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation today setting December 14th, 2021, as the date for the Iowa Senate District 1 special election.

Zach Whiting resigned on October 30th, 2021 to take a new job with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, triggering a special election to fill the vacancy. Whiting was still in the middle of serving his first term.

Senate District 1, located in Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties, includes Spirit Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Sibley, and Rock Rapids.

