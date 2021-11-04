Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Clearing through our Thursday, Warming into the Weekend

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa. Highs warm to around 50. Temperatures tonight look similar to last night, more seasonal and only cooling to the mid 30s. On Friday, southerly winds increase, helping warm many into the mid 50s. Gusts over 20 MPH are likely through the afternoon. This sets us up for a very mild November weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows also moderate into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
FILE - Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of a John Deere plant, Wednesday, Oct....
‘Last, best, and final offer’ from Deere to UAW members
Thieves are after precious metals like rhodium and platinum used in catalytic converters.
Cedar Rapids Police makes arrest following investigation into stolen catalytic converter
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

Latest News

Today, look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Early clouds give way to clearing, highs around 50 likely
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Quiet with some clouds tonight.
Quiet and cool before a warm-up really kicks in