Clearing through our Thursday, Warming into the Weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for clouds to break up and gradually clear through the afternoon across eastern Iowa. Highs warm to around 50. Temperatures tonight look similar to last night, more seasonal and only cooling to the mid 30s. On Friday, southerly winds increase, helping warm many into the mid 50s. Gusts over 20 MPH are likely through the afternoon. This sets us up for a very mild November weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows also moderate into the upper 30s and low 40s.

