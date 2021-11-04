Show You Care
Cedar Rapids man charged with being a prohibited person in possession of firearm

The Indictment alleges that the man possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in October of 2020.(Parkpoom Photography | 123rf)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 40-year-old man has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. The charge is contained in an Indictment unsealed on October 29, 2021, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The Indictment alleges that the man possessed a pistol while being a prohibited person back in October of 2020. The Indictment alleges that he had previously been convicted of two felonies, was convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence, and that he was an unlawful user of marijuana, cocaine, and MDMA.

The charge faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years on supervised release following any imprisonment.

