Cedar Falls Fire Department respond to apartment complex fire

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:06 pm, Cedar Falls Fire was dispatched to an apartment complex fire at 3112 Boulder Drive. Firefighters found one apartment on fire with significant smoke in the 3rd-floor hallway. All residents were evacuated from the building with many needing assistance due to mobility issues.

Building officials inspected the complex and are working with the apartment management to determine which apartments can be occupied. Red Cross will be working with any displaced residents to find alternate housing.

