With voter approval, a casino proposal is in the works for Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids downtown.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Voters in Linn County have again said yes to a casino. About 55% of voters approved of the referendum on Tuesday’s ballot to allow for a gambling facility.

This isn’t the first time Linn County voters have approved of a casino. Ultimately, whether or not the county gets one will be up to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission. They denied the county a casino in 2014 and 2017.

Those behind efforts to bring a casino to Cedar Rapids will work to put together an application to go before the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission again.

The application will include plans for what a casino would look like, and how it would benefit the community. One of the first steps will be to figure out exactly where a casino would go.

”Probably like everything in this world it’s a little more difficult than one might imagine. Different locations bring about different sizes and different levels of opportunity. And so I think every location that might be available will be looked at and considered. There’s a strong desire to be in downtown Cedar Rapids,” Anne Parmley said, President of the Linn County Gaming Association.

If a casino does come to Cedar Rapids, 8% of revenue will go to nonprofit groups.

There is no set timeline as of now for when a location will be selected, or when details on the proposal will be released. Leaders are hoping to have an application in front of the IRGC within a year.

