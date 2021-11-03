Waukee Community School District separating students based on masking preference

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) - The Waukee Community School District is separating children based by whether they choose to wear a mask or not.

KCCI reports under the new rule that went into effect on Tuesday, five classrooms in four different school buildings will be 100 percent masked.

Unlike several other Iowa school districts, Waukee did not approve a blanket mask requirement for all $12,000 students.

“We’re now at the point in that process where we have some families that based on the individual needs of their child, we’re moving toward masked sections at a school,” said Dr. Brad Buck, the superintendent.

The district said the move is a way to accommodate any health concerns. But some parents said this will negatively impact student’s experience at school.

Parents were also frustrated because the school board’s new strategy left them with only a day to decide which would be the best option for their kids.

The district’s masking policy is expected to end 70 days after children as young as five are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

