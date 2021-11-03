Show You Care
Waterloo mayor Hart reelected to another term

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo voters have chosen incumbent mayor Quentin Hart to serve another two-year term.

Hart earned 58.0% of the vote, or 7,786 votes, compared to city council member Margaret Klein’s 40.7% of the vote, or 5,456 votes. Army veteran Sophia Mays finished with 1.1% of the vote, or 153 votes. There were 22 write-in votes.

Hart was first elected to the mayor’s office in a runoff election in 2015.

