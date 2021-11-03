Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County reports indicate that a strong voter turnout occurred compared with previous local election cycles.

From a total of 160,518 registered voters in the county, 44,904 cast their ballots for a total voter turnout of 27.97% (Election day - 35,251 votes, Absentee - 9,653 votes).

This is a massive increase from the 20.38% that voted back in 2017.

