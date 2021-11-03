Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Unofficial voting results show nearly 28 percent turn out for Linn County elections

Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.
Official Logo for Linn County, Iowa Government.(Linn County)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County reports indicate that a strong voter turnout occurred compared with previous local election cycles.

From a total of 160,518 registered voters in the county, 44,904 cast their ballots for a total voter turnout of 27.97% (Election day - 35,251 votes, Absentee - 9,653 votes).

This is a massive increase from the 20.38% that voted back in 2017.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy

Latest News

Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Andrews, O’Donnell, headed to November runoff for Cedar Rapids mayor
Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval
Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval
Amara Andrews, left, and Tiffany O'Donnell, right.
Andrews, O’Donnell, headed to November runoff for Cedar Rapids mayor
People play slot machines at Prairie Meadows Casino, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Altoona, Iowa.
Casino remains an option for Linn County after referendum approval