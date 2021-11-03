Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Two Ankeny residents filmed child abuse with intent to distribute

(WDAM)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that Todd Schulz, 43, and Aimee Staudt, 44, have been accused and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, child endangerment, conspiracy, and invasion of privacy.

Court documents state that Schulz and Staudt conspired together to sexually abuse two children from May to June of 2020. The documents also state that Schultz filmed the abuse with the intent to send the footage to others.

Both Schulz and Staudt were arrested Tuesday. An initial hearing in the case hasn’t been set.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sioux Falls.
Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids Police investigate unattended death
This picture compares Fentanyl to Heroin, which is also known as heroin’s synthetic cousin....
Cedar Rapids woman who sold $1,000 worth of Heroin and Fentanyl pleads guilty to Drug Conspiracy
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday

Latest News

Modified sales tax would fund Solon’s new fire station.
Solon voters approve local option sales tax
Iowa City City Hall
Iowa City voters choose Teague, Alter, Harmsen for council seats
The condition of the person involved in the crash is unknown.
One injured in Bettendorf vehicle crash with loose utility trailer
Coralville has a new ARENA THAT SEATS ABOUT 5-THOUSAND FOR SPORTING EVENTS.
Cedar Rapids to lose IGHSA Volleyball tournament to Coralville?