Two Ankeny residents filmed child abuse with intent to distribute

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - KCCI reports that Todd Schulz, 43, and Aimee Staudt, 44, have been accused and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, child endangerment, conspiracy, and invasion of privacy.

Court documents state that Schulz and Staudt conspired together to sexually abuse two children from May to June of 2020. The documents also state that Schultz filmed the abuse with the intent to send the footage to others.

Both Schulz and Staudt were arrested Tuesday. An initial hearing in the case hasn’t been set.

