Solon voters approve local option sales tax

Modified sales tax would fund Solon’s new fire station.
Modified sales tax would fund Solon’s new fire station.(Libbie Randall/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Solon overwhelmingly approved a modification to its local option sales tax on Tuesday.

74.9% of voters, totaling 571 votes, voted in approval of the measure, with the 1% sales tax in the city of Solon starting on July 1, 2022. The change to its current implementation is that it will now have no expiration for the tax defined in the measure. 50% of votes were needed for approval.

The money will be used for street improvements, stormwater and sewer improvements, recreation facilities, emergency services facilities, and youth and senior citizen activities. Cami Rasmussen, the Solon City Administrator, said the funds would help provide money toward a new fire station and a fitness facility.

