Runoff election will decide next Cedar Rapids mayor

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have to be determined in a runoff election at the end of November.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People in Cedar Rapids will select their new mayor on November 30th. A runoff election is coming as none of the four candidates received the 50% plus one vote required to become mayor. Tiffany O’Donnell got 42% of the vote on election day. Amara Andrews finished in second place, with 24 more votes than incumbent Brad Hart.

Now, a special precinct board will meet Thursday to look through any provisional ballots that were cast. 112 of them were cast county wide. Those that qualify will be counted as votes and any military or overseas ballots that come in will get counted as well.

Then, on Tuesday the Linn County Board of Supervisors will do the official canvass of all of the votes. If the results hold, O’Donnell will go up against Andrews in the runoff election.

After the canvass is complete, candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 10th to request a recount.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller told us there may not be enough time for people to vote early ahead of the runoff election date.

”If a recall, recount is requested, I can’t start printing ballots until I know the results of that. So the longer they take, the less likely there’s any early voting happening. Which means you’re going to have a smaller subset of people making the decision on who the next Cedar Rapids Mayor is,” Miller explained.

O’Donnell said Wednesday she’s not sure who she will be running against in the runoff. We also heard from Hart who said he doesn’t believe the outlook is good that the provisional ballots will pull him ahead of Andrews for the runoff.

