Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball into the crowd as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Packers won 24-21.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss Sunday’s game at Kansas City.

Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive.

The reigning NFL MVP is the latest Packers player to deal with the coronavirus. Wide receivers Davante Adams, a 2020 All-Pro, and Allen Lazard missed last week’s victory at Arizona because of COVID-19 protocols.

Green Bay’s backup quarterback is 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love, who has thrown seven passes in his short career.

Their third-stringer, Kurt Benkert, is on the practice squad but was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids may have a new mayor in office in January, but which person that will be will have...
Cedar Rapids mayoral race heads for November runoff
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Group says it likely broke Iowa law after ethics complaint filed in Cedar Rapids Mayoral race
Cedar Rapids police identify person found dead Monday
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket...
Deere contract voted down
Officials said 16-year-old Alexis Alize Wooldridge was last seen at 3950 Cottage Grove Hill...
Operation Quickfind: 16-year-old Alexis Wooldridge

Latest News

Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a...
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs III driving 156 mph before fatal crash, prosecutor says
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
High court seems ready to strike down New York gun law
Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin gather for an election night...
Youngkin’s Virginia win jolts Democrats, tight race in New Jersey
Middle school student Elise Robinson receives her first coronavirus vaccination on Wednesday,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Kids’ turn arrives for shots