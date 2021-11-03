Show You Care
Quiet and cool before a warm-up really kicks in

By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and cool weather continues for now, but a warm-up is on the way.

Skies remain partly to mostly sunny in the coming days, with a slow warm-up starting as soon as tomorrow. Highs reach the upper 40s and low 50s Thursday into Friday.

Southerly winds kick in a bit stronger toward the weekend, pushing highs into the 60s in most of the area.

By the middle of next week, a storm system breaks our tranquility and brings a pretty decent shot at some rain by late Wednesday night into Thursday. It also drags in cooler air once again.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

